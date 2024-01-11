Estrada, Wade, Rogers agree to deals with Giants as Davis swaps proposed arbitration salaries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Thairo Estrada agreed to a $4.7 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, among three players who struck deals Thursday as Infielder/outfielder J.D. Davis swapped proposed arbitration salaries with the team.

First baseman/outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. agreed to $3.5 million and right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers to $3.2 million.

Davis asked for a raise to $6.9 million from $4.21 million and the Giants offered $6.55 million. If the sides don’t reach an agreement, his salary would be decided by a three-person panel that holds a hearing from Jan. 29 to Feb. 16.

Estrada hit 14 homers in each of the past two seasons for the Giants, batting .271 last year with 49 RBIs. Wade had 17 homers and 45 RBIs playing 135 games as the Giants missed the playoffs for a second straight season following their franchise-best 107 victories and NL West title in 2021.

Rogers went 4-5 with a 3.04 ERA with two saves in 68 appearances.

