LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wide area of Southern California has been shaken by a moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck at 10:55 a.m. Friday and was centered about a mile (1 kilometer) northwest of Lytle Creek, in mountains east of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to buildings or other infrastructure within the city.