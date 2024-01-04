Hohn and Sara score 17, lead UC Irvine over CSU Fullerton 75-67

By The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn and Derin Saran each scored 17 points as UC Irvine beat CSU Fullerton 75-67 on Thursday.

Hohn was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West Conference). Saran shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Pierre Crockrell II finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Titans (8-7, 1-2) were led in scoring by Dominic Brewton, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Donovan Oday added 13 points for CSU Fullerton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.