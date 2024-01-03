LeDee scores 21 as San Diego State rolls past Fresno State 74-47

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points and San Diego State cruised to a 74-47 victory over Fresno State in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday night.

LeDee made 9 of 12 shots and 3 of 4 free throws for the Aztecs (12-2), who have won five in a row. Micah Parrish and Lamont Butler both scored 11 with Parrish adding seven rebounds and Butler four assists.

Xavier DuSell led the Bulldogs (7-7) with 10 points.

