Kawhi Leonard returns to Clippers lineup after missing 4 games because of hip injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard was back in the Los Angeles Clippers’ lineup Monday night for the first time since before Christmas.

The Clippers were hosting the Miami Heat to open the new year.

Leonard missed four games with a left hip contusion. The team went 2-2 in his absence.

He got hurt during a Dec. 20 win at Dallas that was the Clippers’ ninth consecutive victory.

He is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season.

