Lakers scratch Cam Reddish, D’Angelo Russell; Pelicans de-activate Trey Murphy III

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish and guard D’Angelo Russell have been scratched from Sunday night’s game in New Orleans, a game which Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III also was de-activated.

All three have apparently minor injuries, leaving their status as day to day.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Reddish, who played 22 minutes during a 108-106 loss at Minnesota on Saturday night, has been struggling with an adductor injury. Russell was involved in a collision during the game in Minnesota and hurt his lower back, Ham said.

Murphy had been questionable with soreness in his left knee, on which he had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus before the regular season.

He has played in 12 games this season as mostly a regular reserve, averaging 14.8 points and shooting 42.3% from 3-point range in 27 minutes per game.

