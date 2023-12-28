Freshmen Evans and Shelstad combine for 43 points in Oregon’s 82-74 win over USC

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. had a career-high 22 points with eight rebounds and five steals, and fellow freshman Jackson Shelstad scored a season-high 21 points to help Oregon beat USC 82-74 on Thursday night to begin Pac-12 play.

Oregon started on a 12-2 run and dominated the first half in taking a 42-25 lead into the break. The Ducks went ahead 36-18, on a 3-pointer by Brennan Rigsby with 3:04 remaining, after making six straight shots. USC made just five of its first 20 field goals and turned it over 10 times in the opening 17 minutes. The Ducks finished the first half with six 3-pointers, while USC made just seven field goals.

Boogie Ellis, who had just two points in the first half on 1-of-7 shooting, made two 3-pointers in the opening three minutes of the second half during a 12-3 run to get USC within 45-37.

The Trojans got as close as four points, 78-74, in the second half on a 3-pointer by Ellis with 38.1 seconds left. But they missed 3-pointers on the next two possessions and Kario Oquendo sealed it for Oregon by making four straight free throws in the final 33 seconds.

Oquendo finished with 15 points and Jermaine Couisnard added 13 for Oregon (9-3), which has won 11 of its last 12 at home.

DJ Rodman and Joshua Morgan each scored 14 points for USC (6-6). Ellis, averaging 19.5 points per game, and Isaiah Collier, 16.1, added 11 points apiece. Bronny James had five points and four fouls in 14 minutes.

UP NEXT

USC plays its fourth straight away game against Oregon State on Saturday — for its longest stretch on the road since the 2002 season. The Trojans have won 11 of its last 15 games against the Beavers.

Oregon plays UCLA on Saturday, looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the series.

