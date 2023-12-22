Sean McVay’s fingerprints are all over the Rams’ second-half surge into playoff contention

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Safety John Johnson re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams during training camp, when most NFL observers thought this rebuilding team coming off a dismal 5-12 season had only a slim chance of even contending for a playoff spot this year.

That didn’t deter Johnson, who already knew why nobody should count out the Rams.

“If we’ve got Coach McVay, we’ve got a chance,” Johnson said after the Rams (8-7) beat New Orleans 30-22 on Thursday night and moved up to sixth in the NFC playoff picture with their fifth win in six games.

“That’s how I looked at it,” Johnson added. “It’s been very few times that we’ve missed the playoffs (under McVay). I think if you’ve got Coach McVay, you’ve always got a chance. It wasn’t even really (about) the roster for me.”

Johnson has been proven right by Sean McVay, who has led a young, depleted roster to the brink of his sixth winning season and fifth playoff berth — two accomplishments that seemed unlikely even six weeks ago, when Los Angeles was 3-6 at its bye.

The youngest coach to win a Super Bowl avoids praise like running back Kyren Williams avoids tackles, preferring to focus the spotlight on the players and assistants who execute his vision.

McVay’s staff does deserve ample credit — particularly defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who has built a remarkably solid unit out of the spare parts, youngsters and later-round draft picks scattered around Aaron Donald.

General manager Les Snead also came through, acquiring four key veteran starters — Johnson, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, guard Kevin Dotson and receiver Demarcus Robinson — and landing four major contributors in the last draft.

The Rams got record-setting receiver Puka Nacua, starting left guard Steve Avila and key defenders Byron Young and Kobie Turner, who have filled the gaping absence of proven pass rushers by combining for 12 1/2 sacks — the top two totals among rookies in the NFL.

Perhaps the biggest factor in the Rams’ surge is the continued good health of Matthew Stafford. The 15-year veteran is taking fewer hits behind an improved offensive line, and he has put together a string of outstanding performances with 14 TD passes in the past five games against one interception — none in four straight games.

But McVay’s creativity is all over the Rams’ improvements on offense. He changed the structure of his rushing game, moving from an outside zone to a gap scheme in which Williams and the offensive line have thrived. He introduced dozens of new wrinkles to the passing game, particularly in the inventive pre-snap motions that have flummoxed defenses.

It’s all adding up to a remarkable turnaround if the Rams can finish the regular season by holding onto their playoff spot.

“It’s just a great opportunity,” McVay said Friday. “These guys have earned the right to play meaningful games into December … and we’ve got to keep it rolling, but these guys have done an awesome job.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Stafford has five straight games with a passer rating over 103, and McVay’s passing offense is thriving. Nacua’s latest monster night — nine catches for 164 yards and a TD — made him the first rookie in the Super Bowl era with four 150-yard receiving games, and he would’ve had a second score if Stafford hadn’t overthrown him while wide open. Robinson had a season-high 82 yards receiving with a TD in his fourth consecutive game.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Rams struggled to finish off an opponent for the second straight week, giving up two fourth-quarter touchdowns and being forced to run out the clock in a one-possession game after taking a huge lead. McVay frequently calls such concerns “Champagne problems,” but he wants stronger late-game execution.

STOCK UP

Cobie Durant took over at cornerback for the benched Derion Kendrick and played well, allowing only one completion in coverage — when A.T. Perry might have committed uncalled offensive pass interference against Durant on his touchdown grab. Durant played extensively early in the season, and he provided a significant improvement on Kendrick’s recent play in his return to heavy action.

STOCK DOWN

The Rams’ 11 missed field goals are the most by any NFL team since 2015, and Lucas Havrisik missed his fifth attempt in seven games against the Saints. Yet McVay said the Rams aren’t going to seek a third kicker and will stick with Havrisik, who has made only two of his last seven attempts beyond 39 yards.

INJURIES

The Rams incurred no new injuries on their short week. No key players missed Thursday’s game or are on injured reserve.

KEY NUMBER

96.1 — Williams’ yards rushing per game, which leads the NFL. He jumped into second behind Christian McCaffrey with 1,057 total yards rushing while becoming only the second 1,000-yard rusher with which Stafford has ever played in his 15-year career.

NEXT STEPS

The Rams will be rested and prepared to visit the New York Giants on New Year’s Eve. Along with the still-to-be-determined playoff race implications, a victory would clinch another winning regular season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL