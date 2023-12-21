San Diego State pulls away from Stanford; readies for stiffest test yet against No. 15 Gonzaga

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lamont Butler scored 18 points, Jaedon LeDee scored 16 points and San Diego State controlled the first part of the second half to beat Stanford 74-60 on Thursday night.

Micah Parrish added 10 points for San Diego State (10-2) which is one game better than last season when the Aztecs went to the NCAA Tournament championship and lost to UConn.

San Diego State travels to face No. 15 Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington, on Dec. 29. The Aztecs and Bulldogs will have a common foe in the Washington Huskies. SDSU beat Washington in San Diego while the Huskies beat Gonzaga in Seattle.

Masime Raynaud scored 15 points, Michael Jones 14 and Brandon Angel 10 for Stanford.

Stanford produced the largest lead of the first half with a 10-5 start. Largely even from there, the Aztecs’ Miles Byrd made a 3-pointer with 2:22 before intermission to tie it at 28. That basket started a 9-4 San Diego State run for a 34-32 halftime advantage. The Aztecs continued the momentum into the second half and outscored Stanford 17-5 over the first seven minutes, led 51-37 and finished it off leading by double digits for the duration.

It was only the third time Stanford (5-5) faced the Aztecs in San Diego and the first time the two teams had played since the 1997-98 season. Stanford is now 4-2 all-time against San Diego State.

The Cardinal begin Pac-12 Conference play hosting Arizona State on Dec. 29.

