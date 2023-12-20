USA Water Polo CEO plans to retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — USA Water Polo announced Wednesday that CEO Chris Ramsey is going to retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ramsey joined USA Water Polo in 2006. He is among the longest-tenured leaders for the U.S. governing bodies in the Olympic movement.

“Chris’s dedication and visionary leadership have been instrumental in elevating USA Water Polo to new heights,” said Bill Smith, the chairman of the USA Water Polo board. “His commitment to excellence has been nothing short of inspirational. We are profoundly grateful for his years of service and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Since Ramsey joined the organization, USA Water Polo has experienced significant growth in several areas. Revenue has increased from about $4 million in 2006 to $16 million in 2022, according to USA Water Polo, and it now has nearly 50,000 members.

The women’s national team is going for an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal in Paris next summer.

“Leading USA Water Polo has been a privilege,” Ramsey said in a release. “The successes of USA Water Polo are a testament to the work and commitment of our athletes, coaches, officials, staff and board of directors, as well as our community of parents and volunteers. Our members are passionate about our sport, and I am bullish on water polo’s prospects under the next generation of leadership, especially with the LA Olympic Games coming in 2028.”

USA Water Polo said it will begin its search for a new CEO immediately.

