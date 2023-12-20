Skip to Content
Traore scores 24 points, Pierre-Louis has double-double and UC Santa Barbara beat Howard 94-81

By
Published 10:02 pm

By The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Yohan Traore scored 24 points, Josh Pierre-Louis had a double-double and UC Santa Barbara beat Howard 94-81 on Wednesday night.

Traore added six rebounds for the Gauchos (7-3). Pierre-Louis scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Cole Anderson shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 19 points.

Marcus Dockery led the way for the Bison (4-9) with 24 points. Isiah Warfield added 20 points for Howard. In addition, Seth Towns had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

