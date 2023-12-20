Skip to Content
House scores 20, New Mexico takes down UC Irvine 78-65

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House had 20 points in New Mexico’s 78-65 win over UC Irvine on Wednesday night.

House added five assists for the Lobos (11-1). Nelly Junior Joseph added 12 points while going 3 of 6 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals. Donovan Dent finished 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Lobos prolonged their winning streak to 10 games.

Justin Hohn finished with 14 points for the Anteaters (7-5). Andre Henry added nine points and two steals for UC Irvine. In addition, Derin Saran and Andre Henry had nine points apiece.

