Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Higgins scores 28 in CSU Bakersfield’s 96-76 win over South Dakota

By
Published 9:52 pm

By The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins’ 28 points helped CSU Bakersfield defeat South Dakota 96-76 on Tuesday.

Higgins also contributed five assists for the Roadrunners (5-6). Modestas Kancleris scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jaden Alexander had 11 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Coyotes (7-5) were led by Kaleb Stewart, who recorded 16 points. Lahat Thioune added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota. In addition, Paul Bruns had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content