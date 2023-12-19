Allen scores 17 as Western Kentucky downs Cal Baptist 73-70

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dontaie Allen’s 17 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Cal Baptist 73-70 on Tuesday night.

Allen shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Hilltoppers (10-3). Don McHenry scored 14 points while going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the foul line. Babacar Faye had nine points and was 4-of-5 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Hilltoppers picked up their sixth straight win.

Dominique Daniels Jr. finished with 32 points for the Lancers (7-4). Yvan Ouedraogo added 11 points and seven rebounds for Cal Baptist. In addition, Hunter Goodrick finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.