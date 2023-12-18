UCSD takes down Sacramento State 83-52

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyler McGhie had 22 points in UCSD’s 83-52 win over Sacramento State on Monday night.

McGhie shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Tritons (6-5). Francis Nwaokorie added 12 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. Bryce Pope had 11 points and shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Duncan Powell led the way for the Hornets (2-8) with 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jacob Holt added nine points for Sacramento State. Austin Patterson also had eight points.

UCSD plays Wednesday against Cal on the road, and Sacramento State hosts Bethesda (CA) on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.