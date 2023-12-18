JuJu Watkins scores 23 points and No. 6 USC routs Cal State-Fullerton 93-44

By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins was slowed but not stopped by illness or Cal State-Fullerton.

The star freshman had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists to help No. 6 Southern California win 93-44 on Monday night. She twice left the court in the first half as a result of having “a little bit of a bug,” coach Lindsay Gottlieb said.

“We put a lot on her shoulders,” Gottlieb said. “We know she’s going to play regardless of how she’s feeling.”

Watkins made all six of her free throws while falling short of scoring at least 30 points for just the fourth time in nine games this season.

McKenzie Forbes added 17 points and Taylor Bigby scored 15 points, making a career-high five 3-pointers, for the Trojans (9-0). They tied their season high with 93 points.

The Trojans were 16 of 30 from 3-point range, with Watkins making three.

“I love how that ball moved and people stepped up, especially on the offensive end,” Gottlieb said.

Kathryn Neff led the Titans (4-5) with 14 points as their only double-figure scorer. Fullerton got to the free throw line just five times in the game and went 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

Fullerton scored the game’s first basket and then went cold. The Trojans ran off 20 straight points, with Watkins scoring seven in seven minutes. Fujika Nimmo hit a 3-pointer that left the Titans trailing 20-5.

After leaving the court two minutes into the game, Watkins returned and hit a stepback 3-pointer before stealing the ball from Nimmo and driving for a score. She followed that with a block on the defensive end.

Watkins again left in the second quarter, when the Trojans led by 31 points.

“We always practice like if someone is out what would your position be,” Bigby said. “We just knew we had to play for each other to get a win.”

USC was already without starting center Rayah Marshall (illness) and reserves Dominique Darius (illness) and Kaitlyn Davis (injury).

“We were just lacking a lot of depth. We said all we got is what we need,” Forbes said. “I felt like we were just moving the ball and it came naturally. Everyone from 1 through 13 stays ready and that showed tonight.”

The Titans were outscored 20-16 in the third before the Trojans dominated the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

Fullerton: The Titans played seven of their first nine games on the road, going 4-5. They have three seniors among their starting lineup and five newcomers: four freshmen and one transfer. They’re picked to finish fifth in the Big West.

USC: The Trojans will take their best measure of themselves on Dec. 30 when they visit No. 2 UCLA in the teams’ Pac-12 opener. The Bruins have experienced talent and Watkins will play with a bull’s-eye on her back in the crosstown rivalry game featuring two top-10 teams.

UP NEXT

Fullerton: Hosts Santa Clara on Thursday to conclude nonconference play.

USC: Visits Long Beach State on Thursday.

