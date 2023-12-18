Blake, Beard propel Pacific to 68-46 victory over Stanislaus State
By The Associated Press
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Nicquel Blake and Tyler Beard scored 14 points apiece to help Pacific defeat Stanislaus State 68-46 on Monday.
Blake added six rebounds for the Tigers (5-8). Beard hit three 3-pointers. Judson Martindale was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points. The Tigers stopped a five-game slide with the win.
The Warriors were led by Daniel Ameyaw, who recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.