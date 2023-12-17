Moody scores 21 to lead Montana past San Jose State 86-75

By The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Aanen Moody’s 21 points helped Montana defeat San Jose State 86-75 on Sunday night.

Moody added eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (6-4). Laolu Oke added 16 points while going 5 of 8 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and they also had 15 rebounds. Money Williams had 15 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

Myron Amey Jr. led the Spartans (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Tibet Gorener added 13 points for San Jose State. Latrell Davis also had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.