Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Rams star Aaron Donald downgraded to questionable with groin tightness for game vs Washington

By
Published 2:04 pm

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald has been downgraded to questionable for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against Washington on Sunday due to groin tightness.

The seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman was added to the Rams’ injury report Saturday after he practiced during the week. The three-time AP defensive player of the year took Friday off as his usual rest day.

Donald hasn’t missed a game this season for the Rams (6-7), who are in the thick of the NFC playoff race. He missed the final six games of last season with a high ankle sprain in the first injury absence of his 10-year career.

Donald has six sacks and 43 tackles in a solid bounce-back season for Los Angeles.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content