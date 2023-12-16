Keeler’s 22 lead UC Irvine over South Dakota 121-78

By The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dean Keeler’s 22 points helped UC Irvine defeat South Dakota 121-78 on Saturday.

Keeler added eight rebounds for the Anteaters (7-4). Devin Tillis scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Derin Saran finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 15 points.

Jevon Hill finished with 13 points for the Coyotes (7-4). South Dakota also got 12 points from Bostyn Holt. Max Burchill also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.