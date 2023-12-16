Skip to Content
Keeler's 22 lead UC Irvine over South Dakota 121-78

Published 9:22 pm

By The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dean Keeler’s 22 points helped UC Irvine defeat South Dakota 121-78 on Saturday.

Keeler added eight rebounds for the Anteaters (7-4). Devin Tillis scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Derin Saran finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 15 points.

Jevon Hill finished with 13 points for the Coyotes (7-4). South Dakota also got 12 points from Bostyn Holt. Max Burchill also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

