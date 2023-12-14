Raiders RB Josh Jacobs to miss game against the Chargers because of quadriceps injury

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a quadriceps injury.

He was hurt in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and was listed as questionable for the game. Jacobs was placed on the inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff against the Chargers.

He has rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 296 yards. He led the NFL in rushing last season.

This is the first game he has missed this season.

Wide receiver Davante Adams (illness) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) were listed as questionable as well, but were not on the inactives list.

Other inactives for the Raiders are quarterback Brian Hoyer, defensive end Malik Reed, center Andre James, tackle Kolton Miller, and defensive tackles Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera.

For the Chargers: wide receiver Keenan Allen, safety JT Woods, defensive back Deane Leonard, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, tight end TE Donald Parham Jr. and defensive linemen Otito Ogbonnia and Nick Williams are all inactive.

