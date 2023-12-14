Fontana police shoot and kill man during chase and recover gun

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California shot and killed a man during a chase but authorities aren’t providing many details about the confrontation, which started with a traffic stop.

Officers in Fontana, east of Los Angeles, stopped a truck Wednesday night that was linked to a previous report of someone brandishing a gun, police said. They said the driver ran off and was chased.

“The situation escalated, resulting in the use of force, including the discharge of firearms by officers,” the statement said. A gun was found at the scene.

The man died at a hospital.

Police didn’t immediately release other details, including the man’s name or whether he fired at officers. However, the dead man’s family identified him as Jose Peña, 34, the father of a 10-year-old girl.

Relatives told KTTV-TV that he had stopped at a liquor store after work and they never heard back from him. They finally tracked his cell phone to the scene and found out he had died by visiting several hospitals on their own.