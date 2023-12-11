Florida hires Los Angeles Chargers assistant Will Harris as the team’s secondary coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida formally announced Los Angeles Chargers assistant Will Harris as the team’s secondary coach Monday.

The 36-year-old Harris replaces Corey Raymond, who was fired two days after the Gators ended the season with a fifth consecutive loss and missed a bowl for just the third time since 1990. Defense was the biggest issue down the stretch, with Florida allowing 41.75 points a game in the first four of those losses.

Florida coach Billy Napier also parted with defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Harris leaves the Chargers in time to help Napier recruit before the early signing period begins Dec. 20. He served as the NFL team’s assistant secondary coach in 2023.

“Will Harris is an absolute professional,” Napier said. “He will bring connection and confidence to our defensive backs room.”

Harris’ resume includes stints as defensive coordinator at Georgia Southern (2022) and as Washington’s defensive backs coach (2018-21), where he led one of the best secondary groups in the country in 2021.

Harris played collegiately at USC (2005-09) before spending time with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos in 2010.

