USC hires North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz to coach defense, linebackers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has hired North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz to be the Trojans’ assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach.

USC coach Lincoln Riley announced the latest high-profile addition to his defensive staff Sunday. Entz joins D’Anton Lynn, who was recently hired away from UCLA earlier this month to be the Trojans’ defensive coordinator.

Entz has won two FCS national championships in five seasons in charge at North Dakota State, and he will remain with the Bison until the end of their current season. North Dakota State (11-3) visits Montana on Saturday for the FCS semifinals.

Entz is 60-10 with the FCS powerhouse Bison, winning national titles in 2019 and 2021. He has coached eight NFL draft picks in his tenure, including star quarterback Trey Lance.

Entz was North Dakota State’s defensive coordinator for five years before becoming head coach.

USC (7-5) is thoroughly overhauling its defense after the school finished the regular season 120th in the 130-team FBS with 438.8 yards allowed per game and 34.9 points allowed per game, leading to the firing of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

USC faces Louisville in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 after losing five of its final six regular season games. The Trojans’ defensive ineptitude sabotaged a prolific offense led by Caleb Williams that was fourth in the FBS in scoring.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll