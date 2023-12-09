Skip to Content
Koehler, Jones lead Weber State over Cal Poly 78-50

Published 8:42 pm

By The Associated Press

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dyson Koehler scored 17 points, Dillon Jones had a double-double and Weber State overpowered Cal Poly 78-50. on Saturday night.

Koehler also contributed five steals for the Wildcats (5-3). Jones totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, just missing a triple-double with nine assists. Steven Verplancken Jr. was 5 of 12 shooting (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Mustangs (3-7) were led in scoring by Kobe Sanders, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Cal Poly also got nine points, seven rebounds and two steals from Quentin Jones. In addition, Tuukka Jaakkola had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

