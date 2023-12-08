Gilgeous-Alexander scores 38 as Thunder top Warriors, 138-136 in overtime

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander believes the Oklahoma City Thunder have made a statement with the way they’ve handled the Golden State Warriors this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and the Thunder defeated the Warriors 138-136 in overtime on Friday night.

Jalen Williams scored 28 points and Chet Holmgren added 21 for the Thunder, who beat the Warriors for the third straight time in the last of four matchups between the teams this season.

Despite the Warriors’ 10-12 record, Gilgeous-Alexander said the win felt important. He still sees the same Warriors that won NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. They remain an important measuring stick for a young Thunder team that sits in second place in the Western Conference standings.

“We’ve got a bunch of competitors on the team, guys that don’t back down, guys that want to be great at the end of the day,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And we all know that to be great, you got to test yourself against the great. Obviously, that’s a dynasty that came in here today, and it’s just been multiple games like that this year. When we play the best of the best, we rise to the challenge.”

Stephen Curry scored 10 of his 34 points in overtime, Klay Thompson scored 22 points and Draymond Green added 12 points and 13 assists for the Warriors before fouling out and drawing a loud cheer from the crowd.

The Thunder scored 35 points off Golden State’s 29 turnovers — the most turnovers the Thunder have forced in a game since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City before the 2008-2009 season.

It was another thriller between the teams — the winner averaged 134 points in the season series.

The last seconds of regulation were frantic.

Holmgren was fouled on a 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The rookie made all three free throws to tie the game at 118.

“That’s who he is,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s gutsy. He does whatever it takes to win.”

Curry could have won it in regulation, like he did in the first matchup with the Thunder this season on a layup at the buzzer. This time, with Oklahoma City defensive stopper Lu Dort guarding him, Curry missed a 3-pointer as time expired to force overtime.

Golden State led 62-56 at halftime behind 13 points from Thompson and 12 from Andrew Wiggins.

The Thunder rallied in the third and finally took an 81-79 lead on a pair of free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander picked Curry’s pocket, then drove in for a layup that gave the Thunder an 89-82 lead late in the third. Brandin Podziemski’s long jumper as time expired in the third cut Oklahoma City’s lead to 89-84.

The Warriors hung tough with some big shots from Curry — he scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. But eventually, Golden State’s miscues were too much to overcome. The Thunder scored eight points off four Warriors turnovers in the extra period.

“We’re good enough to win a championship,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “This team. I believe that. But if we are just going to turn it over and throw the ball to the other team and foul over and over, then we’re going to lose.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Thunder: Host the Utah Jazz on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA