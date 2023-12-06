Dent’s 23 lead New Mexico past UCSB 84-61

By The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent’s 23 points helped New Mexico defeat UCSB 84-61 on Wednesday night.

Dent also added eight assists for the Lobos (8-1). JT Toppin scored 18 points and added three blocks. Tru Washington had 17 points and went 7 of 11 from the field. The Lobos picked up their seventh straight victory.

Ajay Mitchell led the way for the Gauchos (4-3) with 22 points, five assists and two steals. UCSB also got 18 points from Yohan Traore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.