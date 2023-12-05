Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar doubtful for game against Anaheim due to lower-body injury

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is doubtful for a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night due to a lower-body injury.

Makar skated with the team on a limited basis Tuesday morning at Ball Arena. He wasn’t in the lineup for a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Sunday in Los Angeles. Makar leads the league in assists (27) this season and is tied among defensemen in points (34).

The 25-year-old Makar is coming off a productive November that earned him the league’s second star of the month. He set single-month franchise records for a defenseman with 21 assists and 25 points in November.

Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano will miss the Anaheim game with a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said. Bednar added that forward Valeri Nichushkin was under the weather but should be available to play.

The Avalanche open a five-game homestand after a 0-1-2 trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl