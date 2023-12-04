Rataj double-double helps Oregon State top Cal Poly 70-63 in double OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Sophomore Michael Rataj finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double to help Oregon State outlast Cal Poly 70-63 in double overtime Monday night.

Jordan Pope had a go-ahead layup and KC Ibekwe had back-to-back baskets to cap a 6-1 run that gave Oregon State (5-3) a 68-63 lead with 33 seconds left in the second overtime.

Rataj scored what turned out to be the final basket with 1:11 left in regulation, pulling Oregon State even at 49 and forcing overtime. Kobe Sanders’ layup for Cal Poly (3-6) with three seconds to go forced the second overtime tied at 60.

Rataj made 9 of 18 shots for Oregon but he missed all three of his 3-pointers as the Beavers went 0 for 10 from distance. Ibekwe totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Pope scored 10 and freshman reserve Josiah Lake II pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

Freshman Quentin Jones had a season-best 21 points for the Mustangs. He made 8 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers. Sanders scored 19 on 5-for-18 shooting, including 1 of 8 from distance.

Jones had 16 of Cal Poly’s 28 points in the first half and the Mustangs led by three at halftime. Jones sank 6 of 7 shots before the intermission with two 3-pointers, while his teammates made 3 of 18 shots, including 1 for 8 from distance. Tyler Bilodeau made all seven of Oregon’s first-half free throws and scored all 11 of his points to keep the Beavers close.

Oregon State has won three of four in the series. Cal Poly’s lone win was a 72-68 victory in December of 2001 — the first meeting. It was the second of seven straight home games for the Beavers, who are 5-0 there this season.

Up next for Oregon State is Utah Valley on Saturday. Cal Poly stays on the road to play Weber State on Saturday.

