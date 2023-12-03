Tristan da Silva has a perfect shooting day, leads Colorado past Pepperdine, 91-66

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva couldn’t miss as he scored a season-high 22 points and freshman Cody Williams had a career-high 21 for a second-straight game as Colorado built an early lead and rolled to a 91-66 win over Pepperdine on Sunday.

Da Silva went 5-for-5 from the field, hit both of his 3-point attempts and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Williams’ layup opened the scoring for Colorado (6-2) and had eight points in an opening sprint over the first nine minutes that resulted in a 28-12 lead. The Buffaloes took a 52-28 lead at the break and cruised to the win by shooting 31 of 54 from the field (57.4%), including 7 of 13 from deep (53.8%), and converting 22 of 28 at the free throw line (78.6%).

Williams was 9 of 13 shooting, hitting both of his 3-point attempts. KJ Simpson hit 6 of 7 from the floor, knocked down both of his 3-point attempts and his lone free throw attempt. Julian Hammond III came off the Colorado bench to hit 4 of 6 shots and adding four assists.

Michael Ajayi came into the game averaging just under 19 points per game to lead Pepperdine, but was held to 4 of 18 shooting from the field and finished with 13 points. Houston Mallette, averaging more than 18 points per game, led the Waves (4-6) with 15 points. Nils Cooper had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Colorado travels to New York to play Miami in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase at the Barclays Center on Sunday. Pepperdine plays host to Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday.

