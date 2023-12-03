Skip to Content
ap-california-news

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Eagles security chief ejected in NFC title game rematch

By
Published 3:32 pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face of the Eagles’ chief security officer.

Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles’ sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception. Greenlaw popped up and reached over two officials to touch DiSandro’s face with a closed fist.

Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

The game was a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game, won by the Eagles.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content