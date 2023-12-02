Jones’ 24 lead Long Beach State past Sacramento State 83-73

By The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jadon Jones scored 24 points as Long Beach State beat Sacramento State 83-73 on Saturday night.

Jones had six rebounds for the Beach (5-4). Lassina Traore added 18 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 4 for 7 from the foul line, and grabbed 11 rebounds. Isa Silver shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Hornets (2-6) were led by Brandon Betson, who recorded 17 points. Sacramento State also got 15 points and six rebounds from Zee Hamoda. In addition, Duncan Powell had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.