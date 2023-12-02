Falslev scores 19 as Utah State downs UC Irvine 79-69

By The Associated Press

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev had 19 points in Utah State’s 79-69 victory over UC Irvine on Saturday night.

Falslev had five rebounds for the Aggies (7-1). Great Osobor scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Josh Uduje had 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line. The Aggies extended their winning streak to six games.

Justin Hohn led the way for the Anteaters (6-3) with 21 points. Dean Keeler added 15 points and two blocks for UC Irvine. Derin Saran also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.