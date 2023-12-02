Authorities ID suspect in Los Angeles killings of three homeless men as man already in custody
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities ID suspect in Los Angeles killings of three homeless men as man already in custody.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities ID suspect in Los Angeles killings of three homeless men as man already in custody.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.