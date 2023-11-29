Mitchell scores 30, UCSB beats Northern Arizona 70-59

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell’s 30 points led UCSB over Northern Arizona 70-59 on Wednesday.

Mitchell added five assists for the Gauchos (4-2). Josh Pierre-Louis added 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Matija Belic went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Jayden Jackson finished with 17 points and two steals for the Lumberjacks (2-5). Oakland Fort added 14 points for Northern Arizona. Trenton McLaughlin also recorded 12 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for UCSB is a Wednesday matchup with New Mexico on the road, and Northern Arizona hosts Pacific on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.