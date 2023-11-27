Mitchell scores 27 to lead UC Santa Barbara over Fresno State 69-65

By The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell’s 27 points helped UC Santa Barbara defeat Fresno State 69-65 on Monday night.

Mitchell had seven rebounds for the Gauchos (3-2). Yohan Traore added 17 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. Cole Anderson shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

Isaiah Hill led the Bulldogs (3-3) with 19 points, eight assists and three steals. Donavan Yap added 13 points for Fresno State. Leo Colimerio also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.