Paul George scores 25 while his fellow LA stars are quiet in the Clippers’ 107-88 win over Dallas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George had 25 points and nine rebounds, Terance Mann added 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-88 on Saturday night for their fourth victory in five games.

James Harden had just eight points and seven assists, while Kawhi Leonard missed his first nine shots before finishing with eight points for the Clippers, who didn’t need all four of their stars to shine. Russell Westbrook had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but the Clippers largely dominated with only George scoring consistently in a comfortable victory over the normally high-scoring Mavericks.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points and Kyrie Irving had 26 for the Mavs, who had the past two days off in Los Angeles after beating the Lakers on Wednesday. Dallas had its lowest-scoring performance of the season for its second straight game, failing to crack 100 points for the first time.

Norman Powell scored 15 points with three 3-pointers as the Clippers rebounded from a home loss to New Orleans one night earlier with another exhibition of the many ways they can win since adding Harden to a roster top-heavy with talent.

George scored 15 points while Los Angeles built an 18-point lead in the first half. Doncic scored 17 points in the second quarter, keeping it close when the Clippers threatened to pull away.

Dallas missed 13 straight shots while going scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes in the third quarter, allowing the Clippers to pull ahead by 24.

Leonard missed his first nine shots before finally hitting a baseline jumper late in the third quarter. He finished 2 for 12, missing all five of his 3-point attempts. Harden’s only two field goals were 3-pointers.

Doncic appeared to hurt his hand in the opening minute, grimacing while getting back on defense, but he stayed in the game. He was 1 for 8 on 3-point attempts.

Mavericks: Host Houston on Tuesday.

Clippers: Host Denver on Monday.

