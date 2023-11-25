Ledee, Waters deliver in OT, San Diego State tops California 76-67

SAN JUAN CAPSTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon Ledee knocked down a pair of jumpers and Reese Waters was 4-for-4 from the line in overtime and San Diego State hit 9-of-10 free-throw attempts in overtime as the Aztecs beat California 76-67 in the SoCal Showcase Saturday in San Juan Capistrano.

San Diego State is now 8-6 all-time against the Golden Bears and 3-0 in games played on a neutral court. The Aztecs (5-1) entered the game after winning the 2023 Continental Main Event tournament while Cal (2-5) lost both of its games at the SoCal Classic tournament.

Ledee hit two free throws with 6:15 left to take a 63-54 lead but did not score again in regulation. Rodney Brown Jr. hit back-to-back 3—pointers and Fardaws Aimaq hit 3 of 4 from the line to tie the game with 1:42 left and force overtime.

Waters hit 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 3 from long range, and was 10-for-10 from the line to lead the Aztecs with 24 points. Ledee added 19 points, going 7 of 10 from the line. The Aztecs collectively were 31 of 37 from the line (83.8%).

Jaylon Tyson hit 9 of 21 from the field, including 2 of 10 from distance, to lead the Golden Bears with 23 points before fouling out of the game. Aimaq had a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

San Diego State plays host to Point Loma Nazarene Monday. Cal will look to snap a four-game losing streak when it plays host to Santa Clara December 2.

