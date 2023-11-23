Boogie Ellis scores 20 points in his homecoming to lead No. 23 USC over Seton Hall, 71-63

By BERNIE WILSON

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 22 points in his homecoming and Joshua Morgan blocked a school-record 10 shots for No. 23 Southern California, which blew most of a 20-point lead before beating Seton Hall 71-63 in the Rady Children’s Invitational on Thursday with Bronny James sitting near the end of the bench.

James was on the court for pregame warmups for the second straight game, although he mostly watched from under the basket, did some rebounding and then took three shots from the corner.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has yet to make his collegiate debut after it was determined he had a congenital heart defect that was treatable and the team has not given a timetable.

Isaiah Collier scored 15 and Kobe Johnson 13 for USC (4-1).

Kadary Richmond scored 18, Dre Davis 15 and Jaden Bediako 12 for Seton Hall (4-1).

Ellis, a fifth-year senior, played at Mission Bay High before starting his college career at Memphis. He scored five points during an 11-0 run that helped the Trojans take a 32-22 halftime lead.

Ellis and Collier each hit a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half that expanded the lead to 38-22 and forced Seton Hall to call timeout. Vincent Iwuchukwu hit two free throws and Collier had a steal and a slam dunk for a 20-point lead before Seton Hall got its first points of the half.

The Pirates came back behind Bediako and Richmond, and pulled to 56-53 on Richmond’s layup with 4 minutes to go, but got no closer. Ellis hit six free throws in the final 1:07.

Oklahoma beat Iowa 79-67 in the opener.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates came in ranked 21st nationally in scoring defense (59.0 ppg) and 26th in 3-point defense (24.8%). USC made 10 of 23 3-pointers (43.5%).

USC: The Trojans came into the tournament after two shaky efforts at home, including a 70-60 loss to UC Irvine and an 81-70 win against Brown in which they led by just three at halftime.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall will play Iowa in Friday’s second game.

USC will play Oklahoma in the first game.

