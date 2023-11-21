UCLA beats Chaminade 76-48 to set up showdown with No. 11 Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational

HONOLULU (AP) — Freshman Sebastian Mack scored 16 points, Lazar Stefanovic added 13 points and UCLA beat Chaminade 76-48 on Tuesday in the Maui Invitational.

UCLA (4-1) will play No. 11 Gonzaga (3-1) in the fifth-place game on Wednesday.

Adem Bona added 12 points and Aday Mara grabbed 10 rebounds for UCLA. Mack, who scored 25 points in a 71-69 loss to No. 4 Marquette on Monday, was 7 of 15 from the field with six rebounds and five steals.

UCLA scored 13 of the opening 15 points of the game and added a 15-0 run for a 28-4 lead with 11 minutes remaining. Chaminade made three straight 3-pointers to get within 15 points and the Silverswords trailed 36-21 at the break.

UCLA turned it over 14 times in the first half before finishing with 18.

Chaminade also had a 9-0 run in the second half, on three 3-pointers, to get within 45-35 with 14:24 left. But that’s as close as the Silverswords would get. UCLA secured it by scoring 14 straight points to make it 72-44.

Jamir Thomas scored 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Chaminade. Ross Reeves added 11 points.

