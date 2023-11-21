The San Diego Padres are hiring ex-St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, AP source says
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are hiring ex-St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, AP source says.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are hiring ex-St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, AP source says.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.