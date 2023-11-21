Le Moyne defeats CSU Northridge 80-70

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Sutherland scored 24 points as Le Moyne beat CSU Northridge 80-70 on Tuesday.

Sutherland added five rebounds for the Dolphins (2-4). Kaiyem Cleary scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Nathan McClure had 12 points and was 3-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Matadors (3-2). CSU Northridge also got 20 points from Dionte Bostick. In addition, Keonte Jones finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.