Simpson scores 23, makes key plays in Colorado’s 64-59 victory over Richmond at Sunshine Slam

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 23 points and made a number of key plays in the second half, leading No. 18 Colorado to a 64-59 victory over Richmond at the Sunshine Slam on Monday night.

In a game that was already low-scoring, the Spiders managed just two points in a stretch of 3 minutes, 40 seconds after Simpson made two free throws that gave Colorado a 54-51 lead with four minutes remaining. The Buffaloes extended their lead to 62-53 before Isaiah Bigelow hit a 3-pointer for Richmond with 19 seconds left.

J’Vonne Hadley made two foul shots for Colorado with 12 seconds to go for a 64-56 lead and Richmond’s Jordan King wrapped up the scoring with a 3-pointer.

The game had been tight throughout, with Colorado’s 62-53 advantage the largest lead of the second half. Richmond led twice in the second half, the second time when King made two free throws for a 44-42 lead near the nine-minute mark. Simpson made one free throw on Colorado’s next possession and his 3-pointer seconds later gave Colorado the lead for good.

Simpson made 6 of 11 field goals and 9 of 10 from the line for Colorado (4-0). Tristan da Silva added 15 points with eight rebounds.

King had 20 points and seven rebounds and Dji Bailey scored 11 points off the bench for Richmond (2-2).

Colorado scored the first six points of the game, but Richmond tied it at 13 on a 3-pointer by Bigelow at the midway point. Simpson followed with a 3-pointer and the Buffaloes went up 22-15 on the way to a 28-25 halftime advantage.

Colorado will play Florida State for the championship on Tuesday and Richmond will face UNLV for third place.

