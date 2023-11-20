Panopio’s 13 lead CSU Bakersfield over Sacramento State 75-71
By The Associated Press
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Dalph Panopio scored 13 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Sacramento State 75-71 at the SoCal Challenge on Monday.
Panopio added five rebounds for the Roadrunners (3-2). Kaleb Higgins scored 13 points and added five assists. Cameron Wilbon finished with 12 points.
Brandon Betson led the way for the Hornets (1-4) with 16 points. Zee Hamoda added 13 points for Sacramento State. Alex Kovatchev also had nine points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.