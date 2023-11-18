UCSD knocks off Navy 73-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope scored 20 points as UCSD beat Navy 73-55 on Saturday night.

Pope shot 7 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tritons (4-0). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones added 19 points while going 7 of 8 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Francis Nwaokorie was 5 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Mitch Fischer finished with 13 points for the Midshipmen (0-3). Austin Benigni added 11 points and two steals for Navy. Jinwoo Kim also recorded six points.

NEXT UP

UCSD plays Idaho on Friday, and Navy visits San Diego on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.