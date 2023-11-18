Tilly and Santa Clara knock off SE Louisiana 65-63

By The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christoph Tilly scored 20 points to lead Santa Clara and secured the win with a jump shot with 59 seconds left as the Broncos defeated SE Louisiana 65-63 on Saturday night.

Tilly added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Broncos (4-0). Adama Bal scored nine points, shooting 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jalen Benjamin shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Lions (1-3) were led in scoring by Alec Woodard, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Nick Caldwell added 14 points for SE Louisiana. Roger McFarlane also had 13 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.