Dodgers agree to a 1-year major-league deal with pitcher Ricky Vanasco

Published 11:59 am

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year major-league deal with pitcher Ricky Vanasco on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was acquired by the Dodgers from the Texas Rangers in exchange for left-hander Luis Valdez on June 1. He spent a month on the 40-man roster before getting outrighted to the minors after clearing waivers.

Vanasco had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of the 2021 season.

He switched to a relief role this past season and was 1-4 with a 1.24 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 25 appearances between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

