Green ejected for headlock, Thompson, McDaniel tossed after scuffle in Timberwolves-Warriors game

Published 7:58 pm

By SONJA CHEN
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green was ejected after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock and two other players were thrown out after an altercation early in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The game was still scoreless and not even two minutes had elapsed when Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels got in a shoving match near midcourt following a Timberwolves possession. Green rushed in and pulled Gobert away from behind with his arm around the center’s neck.

Thompson’s jersey was ripped during the scuffle, which led to Green’s second ejection of the season and two free throw attempts for Gobert.

