Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson unanimous AL Rookie of the Year after stellar all-around season

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson was a unanimous pick for American League Rookie of the Year on Monday after a stellar all-around season that helped push the franchise to a 101-win season.

The 22-year-old split time between third base and shortstop, providing above-average defense at both spots, while batting .255 with 28 homers, 82 RBIs, 100 runs, 29 doubles and 10 stolen bases. The numbers were strikingly similar to Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.’s first full season — another shortstop who won the award in 1982.

Henderson received all 30 first-place votes and 150 points. Cleveland pitcher Tanner Bibee was second with 20 second-place votes and 67 points. Boston slugger Triston Casas was third with 25 points.

Texas third baseman Josh Jung finished fourth while Houston catcher Yainer Diaz was fifth.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of American votes on postseason awards before the postseason begins.

Henderson was part of a superb MLB rookie class — particularly for hitters. According to FanGraphs data, the advanced metric Wins Above Replacement total for all rookie hitters in 2023 (68.5) was the second-best since 1900, behind only the 2015 group (75.1) headlined by Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and others.

The 24-year-old Bibee was 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA over 25 starts.

The 23-year-old Casas shook off a slow start to the season, hitting .263 with 24 homers. The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder was much better after the All-Star break, batting .317 with 15 homers and 38 RBIs, giving the Red Sox hope that they have a future star.

The National League Rookie of the Year winner was to be announced later Monday. The finalists are Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, Dodgers outfielder James Outman and Mets pitcher Kodai Senga.

