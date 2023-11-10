Cal Baptist defeats Jackson State 80-66

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 25 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Jackson State 80-66 on Friday.

Daniels added five assists for the Lancers (2-0). Brantly Stevenson scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo was 6-of-10 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Ken Evans Jr. led the Tigers (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Jordan O’Neal added 10 points for Jackson State. In addition, Chase Adams had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.